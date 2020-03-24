Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $62.28 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,485 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Weyerhaeuser worth $62,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

