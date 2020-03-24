Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $71.29 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $71,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $426.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.94 and a 200 day moving average of $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.95.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

