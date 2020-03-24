Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,649 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $45,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,105,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

