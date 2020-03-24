Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118,102 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $66,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,294,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 623,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after buying an additional 239,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of FIVE opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

