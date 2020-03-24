Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,640 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of ORCL opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

