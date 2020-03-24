Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $47.39 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 216,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,388,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of DexCom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,859.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $22,575,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 76.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.95.

In other news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,226 shares of company stock worth $25,292,532 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $210.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

