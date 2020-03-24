Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 121,330 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,330 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of L3Harris worth $46,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,933,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.50. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

