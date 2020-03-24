Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,319 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $51,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,799,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 55,879 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.42. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

