Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,015 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $72,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.