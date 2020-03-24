Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,503 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Alaska Air Group worth $46,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Several analysts have commented on ALK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

