Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 230,516 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 626,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,516 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $59,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 250,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 983.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 50,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

AJG opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.