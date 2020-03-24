Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,696 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 942,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $74,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215,478 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after acquiring an additional 449,036 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,703,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,594,000 after acquiring an additional 203,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,653,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,246,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

