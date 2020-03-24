Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,780 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $43,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Etsy by 384.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.99.

Etsy stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

