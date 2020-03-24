Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $55,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after buying an additional 61,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 396,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 2,469.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,756,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total value of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,200.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.89 and a beta of 0.75. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.