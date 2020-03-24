Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Shopify worth $76,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Shopify by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 229,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,087,000 after purchasing an additional 89,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.11.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $375.39 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $190.38 and a 1-year high of $593.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.