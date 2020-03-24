Bank of America Corp DE Buys 118,310 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of Globe Life worth $71,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 470,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Globe Life by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 387,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,749,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Globe Life by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.