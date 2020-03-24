Bank of America Corp DE Buys 36,580 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.88% of WEX worth $79,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,923,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WEX by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in WEX by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,122,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEX. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

