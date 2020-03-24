Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of FMC worth $70,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price target on shares of FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

FMC stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. FMC Corp has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.