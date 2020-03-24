Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $73,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 780,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,325,000 after buying an additional 187,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,040,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,049,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

