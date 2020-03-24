Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aramark were worth $78,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

NYSE ARMK opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.