Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,425,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $79,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

