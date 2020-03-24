Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 352,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $79,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

