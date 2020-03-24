Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of FOX worth $69,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,470,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOX opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several research analysts have commented on FOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.