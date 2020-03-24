Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 565,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $70,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 10,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Noble Energy by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBL shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.