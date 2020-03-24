Bank of America Corp DE Has $70.62 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Five Below were worth $70,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

