Bank of America Corp DE Has $84.76 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $84,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 130,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41.

