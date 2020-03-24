Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.76% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $84,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.46. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

