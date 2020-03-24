Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $69,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

