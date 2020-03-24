Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.66% of W. R. Berkley worth $83,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,935,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,362,000 after acquiring an additional 250,131 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

