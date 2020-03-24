Bank of America Corp DE Sells 134,491 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 965,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $83,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

NYSE:LW opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

