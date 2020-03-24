Bank of America Corp DE Sells 49,952 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of DTE Energy worth $83,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DTE opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

