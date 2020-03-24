Bank of America Corp DE Sells 55,659 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.94% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $82,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.50 and a 200-day moving average of $152.11.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

