Bank of America Corp DE Sells 99,273 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.60% of Cyberark Software worth $70,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

