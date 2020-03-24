Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 127,648 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $148,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.