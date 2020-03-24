Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $147.42 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 912,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $147,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

