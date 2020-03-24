Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,981 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of Synopsys worth $151,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $140.44.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

