Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 45,960 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $151,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,321,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 64,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESS opened at $182.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.39. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.