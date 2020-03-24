Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 87,321 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Republic Services worth $147,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

