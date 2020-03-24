Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $150,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.