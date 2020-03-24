Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after purchasing an additional 163,111 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

