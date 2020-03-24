BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

NYSE:BKU opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

