BidaskClub Upgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to “Hold”

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $844.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after buying an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,570,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

