BidaskClub Upgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to “Buy”

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $257.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 3,694.59%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

