BidaskClub Upgrades Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Hold

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.28. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 136.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Viewray by 3,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Viewray in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viewray in the third quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viewray by 522.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Viewray in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

