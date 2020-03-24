Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.17.

Biogen stock opened at $269.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after purchasing an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,414,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

