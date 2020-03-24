BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) traded down 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.38, 71,020 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 893,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $353.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

In related news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7,020.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 194,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 115,536 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 781,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

