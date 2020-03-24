Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

