Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCAUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Brilliance China Automotive stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.10. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

