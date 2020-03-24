Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Micron Technology posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

