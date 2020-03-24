Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) traded down 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.16 and last traded at $33.38, 5,603,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 3,331,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

